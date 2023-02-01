Atos selected by Madrid City Council as part of its Territorial Emergency Plan to respond more effectively to potential risks

English French

Madrid, February 1, 2023 - Atos today announces that it has signed a contract with Madrid City Council, for which it plays a key role in updating and expanding the new Territorial Municipal Emergency Plan (PEMAM ‘Plan Territorial de Emergencia Municipal del Ayuntamiento de Madrid’) of the city, presented on January 30 by the Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

Chosen for its strong consulting and technical expertise, Atos provided consultancy support to update the PEMAM of Madrid City Council and designed and developed the new Information and Communications Platform as part of the PEMAM, which aims to coordinate existing emergency services and related means and resources of the City Council and other entities. By doing so, the City Council, with the help of Atos, will ensure effective anticipating, forecasting, monitoring and response of emergency activity across the city of Madrid.

Real-time management and reduced response time

The platform features a catalogue of resources available, an updated database of all relevant contact people, as well as a new messaging system that informs users of the emergency in real-time, allowing the sharing of images, videos, documents and texts, so that resources from multiple services can be coordinated more efficiently and dispatched faster.

In addition, the new PEMAM platform incorporates a viewer that aggregates each of the risks into layers of information and displays them graphically in a map view, which can be consulted by users.

The objective of the new PEMAM is to have an efficient multidisciplinary organization combining human and material resources, capable of responding to emergencies related to a serious risk, catastrophe or public calamity, such as those caused by fires, accidents, terrorism, floods, adverse meteorological phenomena or other serious events that may affect the safety of people, property and the environment.

General Directorate of Emergencies and Civil Protection (DGEPC)

For years, Madrid City Council has been using Atos emergency solutions, which allow the DGEPC (‘Dirección general de emergencias y protección civil’) the organization responsible for coordinating emergency services in the city of Madrid, to integrate and coordinate its response to emergency calls. It is a comprehensive solution, constantly updated, that optimizes the use of resources, reduces response times and, most importantly, saves lives.

