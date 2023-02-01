Wesdome Announces Appointment of Louise Grondin to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Grondin to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Grondin retired from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in January 2021 as Senior Vice-President, People and Culture. Since joining Agnico Eagle in 2001, she had held various leadership positions, including Senior Vice President, Environment, Sustainable Development and People. Previously, Ms. Grondin worked for Billiton Canada Ltd. as Manager, Environment, Human Resources and Safety. She is a graduate of the University of Ottawa (B.Sc.) and McGill University (M.Sc.), is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario and of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec and is a fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. Ms. Grondin currently serves as a director on the board of Champion Iron Limited.

Mr. Warwick Morley-Jepson, Chair of the Board and Interim CEO of Wesdome, commented "Louise is a highly accomplished leader who brings extensive experience in environment, health and safety, community relations and human resources, all of which closely align to our strategy and strengthen the existing skillset of the Board. She will be a valuable addition to our team and we are looking forward to working with her."

Appointment of Lead Director

The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Charles Main to the newly-created position of Lead Independent Director effective February 1, 2023.

Mr. Main was elected to the Wesdome board in 2017. He was selected unanimously by the independent directors of the Board as Independent Lead Director in recognition of his leadership skills, integrity, and his commitment to good governance. In addition to his role as Lead Independent Director, Mr. Main will continue as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Board Committee Composition Changes

As previously announced on January 24, 2023, in connection with the appointment of Mr. Warwick Morley-Jepson as Interim CEO of the Company, the Board wishes to announce that Mr. Morley-Jepson has stepped down as a member of the Audit Committee, the Compensation & Human Resources Committee and the Technical, Safety and Sustainability Committee, with immediate effect.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

For further information, please contact:

Warwick Morley-Jepson or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop Chair of the Board and Interim CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025 w.morley-jepson@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 220 Bay St, Suite 1200 Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4 Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620 Website: www.wesdome.com

