LeaseCrunch Adds Reports Center to Software

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading accounting software company, today announces the addition of a new Reports Center to its software. This latest enhancement shows the company’s continued commitment to providing updates to meet new industry requirements and make managing leases easier.



With the Reports Center, users can store key report insights, along with the actual exported reports for a period of 45 days, providing a short-term repository. In addition, multiple reports can be downloaded at the same time so users can continue working while the reports are being generated, allowing for better productivity and report recall for audit and analysis.

“We are excited to bring this latest functionality to our lease accounting software,” states Ane Ohm, co-founder and CEO of LeaseCrunch. “We are committed to working with our customers to ensure they have the right tools at their disposal to help them be as productive as possible. This Reports Center does just that . . . allows them to access reports easier and quicker as well as saves them for future use.”

In addition to the new Reports Center, the company has released updates within the amortization schedule export. These updates provide more detailed data sets for users, create consistency between standard guidelines and enable users to reconcile accounts in less time.

To learn more about these updates, visit www.leasecrunch.com.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards: ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 125 of the top 400 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients’ lease accounting needs.