Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Its Inclusion in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (the “Company” or “GAP”) announces that for the second year in a row, it joins 484 other global companies, including 12 Mexican companies, as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data.



This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: i) leadership and talent pipeline, ii) equal pay and gender pay parity, iii) inclusive culture, iv) anti-sexual harassment policies, and v) external brand.

GAP submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked.

Being part of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index is the result of GAP's commitment to the inclusion, diversity, and development of the talent of our teams, as well as the responsibility for social, environmental, and corporate governance issues.

We thank the entire GAP team for their great contribution and enthusiasm to the achievements and results of the Company.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

