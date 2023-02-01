Sogeclair: Turnover 2022: €134.9M

English French

Blagnac, France, February 01std 2023-5.35 pm,

Montreal Canada

Turnover 2022: €134.9M (+11.5%; +8.1%*)

Turnover for the 4th quarter 2022: €35.3M (+6.5%; +3.5%*)

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for 2022.

*At constant exchange rate and perimeter: The change variations over the period represent €-3.7M against €+-1.3M in 2021.

The scope variations over the period represent €0.4M (reorganization in Germany).

The ONE SOGECLAIR strategic plan for a more premium, more attractive and more transversal positioning has led to the implementation of the new organization since 1st January 2022. For the 4th consecutive quarter, SOGECLAIR is presenting its turnover according to this new organization. The 2021 comparison is pro-forma.

With a turnover up by 11.5%, this is the 7th consecutive quarter of increased turnover (+6.5%) with an unfavorable base effect (Q4 2021 at +17.7%). Commercial aviation (33.4% of turnover) confirmed its strong rebound at +37.7%, rail (8.4% of turnover) grew by 17.5%, business aviation (39.9% of turnover) went on growing with +4.2% and automotive (8.9% of turnover) declined by 7.5%.





By geographical area



Turnover 2022

(€M) Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) France 68.7 50.9% +7.5%

Europe 26.6 19.7% +5.0% America 30.5 22.6%

+22.9% Asia-Pacific 8.4 6.2% +37.5% Rest of the world 0.7 0.5% -18.2%

Differences are due to rounding.

All regions are progressing with the exception of the rest of the world (0.5% of turnover), with Asia Pacific and America recovering faster than Europe.

By Business Unit Turnover (€M)

2022 Turnover (€M)

2021** Variation

(as %) Engineering

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 71.8

70.4

65

65 +10.4%

+8.3% Solutions

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 62.1

59.4 56

56

+10.9%

+6.1%

Conseil

At constants exchange rate and perimeter



1.0

N/A N/A



N/A Total 134.9 121.0 +11.5% International 66.2 57.1 +15.9%

































**The turnover 2021 is reported on a pro-forma basis



The Engineering Business Unit – support for manufacturers in the development of their products, processes and product life cycle - (53.2% of turnover): these is the expertise in R&D, in structure and in cabin interior which support the business, noteworthy the strong recovery in commercial aviation and the good performance of business aviation thanks to commercial successes throughout the year, which have ensured the relay of the end of development of the Falcon 10X.

The Solutions Business Unit - equipment manufacturer - (46.0% of turnover): despite a negative base effect during the 4th quarter, activity continued to grow at +10.9%, with the most dynamic activities being rail, business aviation and commercial aviation

The Conseil Business Unit - auditing, consulting and optimization of technologies and processes - (0.7% of turnover): the activity created on January 1, 2022 ends its first fiscal year with a turnover of 1M€ thanks to its expertise in innovative materials, industrial optimization and digital twins.

Perspectives

The technologies deployed to meet the need for greener transport transformation mean that we can look forward to a new year of growth in 2023. The synergies and cooperations between the teams, the premium positioning thanks to the more visible and better-recognized expertise reinforce the long-term perspective. The financial structure is solid and the deployment of the ONE SOGECLAIR plan is bearing fruit.

Next announcement: Results for 2022 on March 15th 2023 after closing of the Stock Market

About Sogeclair

Supplier of innovative, high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO / Olivier PEDRON, Chief Officer Operating / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +336 75 95 12 20

Attachment