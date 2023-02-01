Directorate change

SHELL PLC

BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES

February 1, 2023

DIRECTOR CHANGES

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces the following Board and Committee changes:

Euleen Goh, Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director has informed the Board that she does not wish to stand for re-election as Director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), currently scheduled for May 23, 2023, having served as a Director for nine years.

Dick Boer, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, and as a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM.

Catherine Hughes, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee with effect from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM and will step down as a member of the Remuneration Committee on the same date.

Jane Holl Lute, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM.

Martina Hund-Mejean, a Non-Executive Director has decided not to stand for re-election as Director of the Company at the 2023 AGM.

Mr. Boer, Ms. Hughes, and Ms. Holl Lute’s appointments are subject to their respective re-appointment by shareholders at the 2023 AGM.

NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Sir Charles Roxburgh has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective from March 13, 2023 and will become a member of the Audit Committee as of the same date.

Leena Srivastava has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective March 13, 2023, and will become a member of the Safety, Environment and Sustainability Committee as of the same date.

Sir Andrew Mackenzie, Chair of Shell plc said: “I’d like to thank Euleen for her nine years of distinguished service to Shell. During that time she brought a unique perspective on finance and management issues as Shell underwent significant change, not least with the acquisition of BG Group PLC in 2016, on which she provided expert counsel to the then CEO and Chairman. She has provided invaluable advice to me as Chair and I wish her all the best for her future endeavours.

“I’d also like to thank Martina for her contribution to Shell since joining the Board in 2020. Her expertise in technology leadership has been invaluable as Shell navigates its way through the energy transition, and I’ve valued her sound advice on many issues.

“I’m delighted to welcome Sir Charles and Leena to the Board. Sir Charles brings a wealth of experience in economics, financial management and government, and I know he will make a great contribution to the Shell board.

“Leena is a leading global authority on climate science, based in India — an important market and operational centre for Shell. Her decades of experience on energy, environment and climate change policy, as well as her expertise in sustainable development, will further strengthen Shell’s energy transition efforts as we continue to deliver the energy the world needs today, while working to decarbonise our own activities and those of our customers.”

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (1) there is no information to disclose for Sir Charles. However, Ms Srivastava was previously a Non-Executive Director of Shree Cement Limited until August 2019 and Bharti Infratel Limited until November 2020. There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive for either Sir Charles or Ms. Srivastava.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 AGM, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:



Committee







Membership AUDIT COMMITTEE



Ann Godbehere (Chair)

Dick Boer

Catherine Hughes

Cyrus Taraporevala

Sir Charles Roxburgh







SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE







Catherine Hughes (Chair)

Neil Carson

Jane Holl Lute

Bram Schot

Leena Srivastava



NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEE



Sir Andrew Mackenzie (Chair)

Dick Boer

Ann Godbehere



REMUNERATION

COMMITTEE



Neil Carson (Chair)

Bram Schot

Jane Holl Lute

Dick Boer





Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

