English Swedish

ZetaDisplay successfully issues new senior secured bonds and intends to redeem its senior unsecured bonds

Malmö, 1 February 2023

ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (the “Issuer”) has successfully priced senior secured bonds of SEK 300 million under a SEK 500 million framework and with a tenor of 3.0 years (the “New Bonds”). The transaction was well oversubscribed and rendered a broad interest from both Nordic and international institutional investors. The New Bonds have a floating rate coupon of 3 months STIBOR + 7.75 per cent per annum and final maturity in February 2026. The Issuer intends to apply for listing for the New Bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

The proceeds will be used to refinance the Issuer’s SEK 300 million senior unsecured bonds with maturity in March 2023 (ISIN: SE0013109568) (the “2019/2023 Bonds”).

Redemption of the 2019/2023 Bonds is expected to occur on or around 27 February 2023 (the “Redemption Date”) and is conditional on the settlement of the New Bonds. The Issuer will issue a subsequent press release on or prior to 20 February 2023 (the “Record Date”) to confirm whether the financing condition has been satisfied or waived, and the redemption will proceed as planned, or whether the notice period has been extended. If the redemption is completed, the Issuer will pay on the Redemption Date the nominal amount of the 2019/2023 Bonds and accrued but unpaid interest on the 2019/2023 Bonds up to and including the Redemption Date in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2019/2023 Bonds (the “Redemption Amount”). The Redemption Amount will be paid to each person who is registered as a bondholder in the debt ledger for the 2019/2023 Bonds on the Record Date.

If the redemption is completed, the 2019/2023 Bonds will be de-listed from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm in connection therewith.

ABG Sundal Collier has acted as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the issuance of the New Bonds.

The notice of early redemption of the 2019/2023 Bonds is attached to this press release.

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 18.00 CET on 1 February 2023.

For further information please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

E-Mail: per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Michael van Straten, CFO

E-Mail: michael.vanstraten@zetadisplay.com

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication

E-Mail: robert.bryhn@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a leader in the Nordic region and second in Europe and we drive the digital transformation in physical environments on a daily basis. Our solutions, concepts and software digitize, influence and inform people's behavior at the time of decision-making in stores, in public environments and in workplaces. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a global leader that actively influences the development of the international Digital Signage market organically, through innovation and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö and employs approx 220 employees in offices in Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden. In total, the company manages over 80,000 installations in more than 50 markets. ZetaDisplay is owned by the British investment company Hanover Investors.

More information at www.zetadisplay.com and www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com

Attachment