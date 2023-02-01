2023 Financial Calendar

| Source: SPINEWAY SPINEWAY

Bron, FRANCE

Press release        February 1st, 2023– 6 pm


Spineway 2023 Financial Calendar

SPINEWAY (ISIN : FR0011398874 – ALSPW), a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine pathologies, announced today its 2023 financial calendar* :

February 10, 2023:2022 annual results
April 4, 2023:Combined General Meeting
April 13, 2023:Publication of Q1 2023 turnover
July 11, 2023:Publication of half-year 2023 turnover
September 19, 2023:First half-year results
October 12, 2023:Publication of Q3 2013 turnover

* This calendar is indicative. Spineway reserves its rights to modify the above dates if it seems it necessary. Results will be released after the market closes (Euronext, Paris).

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.
Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).
ISIN: FR001400BVK2 - ALSPW        



SPINEWAY

Shareholder-services line

Available Tuesday through Thursday

+33 (0)806 706 060

Eligible PEA / PME


ALSPW


Euronext Growth





AELIUM

Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Solène Kennis

spineway@aelium.fr


Contacts:

Attachment


Attachments

SPW_CP_CF2023_GB