Spineway 2023 Financial Calendar

SPINEWAY (ISIN : FR0011398874 – ALSPW), a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine pathologies, announced today its 2023 financial calendar* :

February 10, 2023: 2022 annual results April 4, 2023: Combined General Meeting April 13, 2023: Publication of Q1 2023 turnover July 11, 2023: Publication of half-year 2023 turnover September 19, 2023: First half-year results October 12, 2023: Publication of Q3 2013 turnover

* This calendar is indicative. Spineway reserves its rights to modify the above dates if it seems it necessary. Results will be released after the market closes (Euronext, Paris).

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

