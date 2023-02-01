BNP Paribas Group: Closing of the sale of Bank of the West to BMO Financial Group

French English

Paris, 1st February 2023

Closing of the sale of Bank of the West to BMO Financial Group

BNP Paribas closed today the sale of its retail & commercial banking activities in the United States conducted through its subsidiary Bank of the West, Inc to BMO Financial Group, as announced January,18 2023.

Final financial impacts of the Transaction will be communicated on February 7, 2023, together with the publication of BNP Paribas 2022 Annual Results.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Press contact

Sandrine Romano – sandrine.romano@bnpparibas.com – +33 6 71 18 23 05

Hacina Habchi – hacina.habchi@bnpparibas.com - +33 7 61 97 65 20

