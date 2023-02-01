Global Pharmaceuticals & Medicine Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2022

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceuticals & Medicine Manufacturing - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the five years to 2019, pharmaceutical manufacturers have benefited from an aging population in developed economies and a growing middle class in emerging economies, which provided a larger customer base for operators in the Global Pharmaceuticals and Medicine Manufacturing industry. Many manufacturers also tapped into regional demand for pharmaceuticals that may differ from developed markets.

Furthermore, the growing global middle class provides additional growth opportunities, given increased access to pharmaceutical products and higher per capita expenditure on medicines. Many manufacturers expanded their global presence to tap into regional market needs and develop relationships with government entities that can accelerate drug approval or implement high reimbursement rates.

Nevertheless, patent cliffs have continued to hamper industry revenue. When blockbuster drugs lose patent exclusivity, the market is inundated with low-cost generic drugs. Over the five years to 2024, industry revenue is forecast to grow amid an anticipated persistence of global economic health.

The industry comprises companies that manufacture biological, medicinal and pharmaceutical products in various forms, including ampoules, tablets, capsules, vials, ointments, powders, solutions and suspensions. The overall pharmaceutical market can be segmented into prescription-based, or ethical products, and over-the-counter medications. Industry products are predominantly distributed via wholesalers and are then sold via pharmacies or distributed in hospitals.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xsb3q