SiTime Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60.8 million, a 19.7% decrease from the $75.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $283.6 million, a 29.6% increase from the $218.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2021.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the fourth quarter of 2022, GAAP gross margins were $37.8 million, or 62.1% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $43.5 million, or 71.5% of revenue, GAAP loss from operations was $5.7 million, or 9.4% of revenue and GAAP net loss was $1.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

For the year ended 2022, gross margins were $183.0 million, or 64.5% of revenue, operating expenses were $166.8 million or 58.8% of revenue, GAAP income from operations was $16.1 million, or 5.7% of revenue and net income was $23.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $34.6 million and short-term investments were $529.5 million on December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Results

In the fourth quarter of 2022, non-GAAP gross margins were $38.4 million, or 63.1% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $28.2 million, or 46.3% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $10.2 million, or 16.8% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $14.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.

For the fiscal year 2022, non-GAAP gross margins were $184.9 million, or 65.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $109.1 million, or 38.5% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $75.8 million, or 26.7% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $82.9 million, or $3.66 per diluted share.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on January 31, 2023 that were approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 9 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 24,555 RSUs. For 10,741 of the RSUs one-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. For 13,814 of the RSUs 1/3rd of the RSUs will vest February 20, 2024 and then 1/12th of the RSUs will vest in equal quarterly installments on each May 20, August 20, November 20, and February 20 thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a leading provider of precision timing solutions to the global electronics industry. Our precision timing solutions are the heartbeat of our customers’ electronic systems. They solve complex timing problems and enable industry-leading electronics products. We provide precision timing solutions that deliver extremely accurate, high performance timing that can withstand severe environmental conditions such as shock, vibration, rapid changes in temperature and other conditions. Our solutions have been designed into over 300 applications across our target markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and mobile, IoT and consumer. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/ .

SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 60,840 $ 283,605 Cost of revenue 23,080 100,643 Gross profit 37,760 182,962 Operating expenses: Research and development 23,798 90,288 Selling, general and administrative 19,693 76,532 Total operating expenses 43,491 166,820 Income (loss) from operations (5,731 ) 16,142 Interest income 3,996 7,291 Other income (expense) 167 (97 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,568 ) 23,336 Income tax benefit (expense) 41 (82 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,527 ) $ 23,254 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive income $ (1,527 ) $ 23,254 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.07 ) $ 1.09 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 1.03 Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 21,544 21,245 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 21,544 22,664





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 60,840 $ 283,605 GAAP gross profit 37,760 182,962 GAAP gross margin 62.1 % 64.5 % Stock-based compensation and related taxes 633 1,982 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 38,393 $ 184,944 Non-GAAP gross margin 63.1 % 65.2 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses 23,798 90,288 Stock-based compensation and related taxes (7,201 ) (26,383 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 16,597 $ 63,905 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses 19,693 76,532 Stock-based compensation and related taxes (8,106 ) (31,301 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 11,587 $ 45,231 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 28,184 $ 109,136 Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income from operations GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (5,731 ) $ 16,142 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 15,940 59,666 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 10,209 $ 75,808 Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue 16.8 % 26.7 % Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,527 ) $ 23,254 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 15,940 59,666 Non-GAAP net income $ 14,413 $ 82,920 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 22,524 22,664 Stock-based compensation and related taxes Stock-based compensation $ 15,623 $ 57,416 Stock-based compensation related taxes 317 2,250 Stock-based compensation and related taxes $ 15,940 $ 59,666 GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 1.03 Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 0.71 2.63 Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.64 $ 3.66





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in thousands) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,603 $ 559,461 Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities 529,494 — Accounts receivable, net 41,229 38,376 Inventories 57,650 23,630 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,091 4,476 Total current assets 669,067 625,943 Property and equipment, net 58,772 37,902 Intangible assets, net 5,205 5,977 Right-of-use assets, net 10,848 8,194 Other assets 6,724 193 Total assets $ 750,616 $ 678,209 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,881 $ 13,103 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,913 24,282 Total current liabilities 33,794 37,385 Lease liabilities 8,149 6,398 Other non-current liabilities 193 1,929 Total liabilities 42,136 45,712 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 716,343 663,614 Accumulated deficit (7,865 ) (31,119 ) Total stockholders’ equity 708,480 632,497 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 750,616 $ 678,209



