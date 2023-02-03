To the shareholders of Novozymes A/S
The Board of Directors is pleased to invite you to the company's annual shareholders' meeting on Thursday March 2, 2023 at 4:00 pm CET at Ballerup Super Arena
Please read the invitation in PDF
Til Novozymes A/S' aktionærer
Betyrelsen har hermed fornøjelsen af at invitere dig til selskabets ordinære generalforsamling torsdag den 2. marts 2023 kl. 16.00 i Ballerup Super Arena
Læs venligst den fulde invitation i PDF format
Attachments
- Invitation to Novozymes' Annual Shareholders' Meeting, 2023
- Indbydelse til Novozymes' Generalforsamling, 2023