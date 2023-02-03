Invitation to Novozymes' annual shareholders' meeting 2023

| Source: Novozymes A/S Novozymes A/S

Bagsvaerd, DENMARK

To the shareholders of Novozymes A/S

The Board of Directors is pleased to invite you to the company's annual shareholders' meeting on Thursday March 2, 2023 at 4:00 pm CET at Ballerup Super Arena

Please read the invitation in PDF


Til Novozymes A/S' aktionærer

Betyrelsen har hermed fornøjelsen af at invitere dig til selskabets ordinære generalforsamling torsdag den 2. marts 2023 kl. 16.00 i Ballerup Super Arena

Læs venligst den fulde invitation i PDF format

Attachments


Attachments

Invitation to Novozymes' Annual Shareholders' Meeting, 2023 Indbydelse til Novozymes' Generalforsamling, 2023