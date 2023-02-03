Constellium sells its facility in Ussel, France to Noe Industries

PARIS, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) announced today the completion of the divestment of its Ussel plant to French Investment Holding Noe Industries.



With 250 employees, and revenue of approximately 20 million euros in 2021, the Ussel facility specializes in precision casting for the aerospace and defense sectors.

This announcement follows the completion of the regulatory information and consultation process of the employee representative bodies.

The terms of the transaction will remain confidential.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.