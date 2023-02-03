Enact To Participate at the Bank of America 2023 Financial Services Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) today announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Gupta, and Chief Financial Officer, Dean Mitchell, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2023 Financial Services Conference in New York City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 2:30pm Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed within 24 hours after the conclusion of the event on the Company's website, https://ir.enactmi.com/ under News & Events. A replay of the fireside chat will be available until May 17, 2023 at https://ir.enactmi.com/.



About Enact Holdings, Inc.

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to use of the proceeds from the facilities, maturity dates and extension options, and ability to increase the facilities. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “could,” “should,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements, including the potential for future dividend payments which will be determined in consultation with the Board of Directors, and after considering economic and regulatory factors, current risks to the Company, and subsidiary performance. For a list of risks and uncertainties, please see the Company’s reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Enact believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.