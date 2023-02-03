VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2023
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A
Declaration date: February 3, 2023
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
138,346,968
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|160,952,293
|Double voting rights granted on 18,611 ordinary shares
Sale of 200 shares with double voting rights
|Between January 8 & January 29, 2023
January 18, 2023
|160,827,971
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
