ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 30-Jan-23 14,617 €600.16 €8,772,551.88 31-Jan-23 14,550 €600.03 €8,730,462.69 01-Feb-23 14,540 €606.71 €8,821,564.85 02-Feb-23 13,758 €629.92 €8,666,458.62 03-Feb-23 13,785 €631.74 €8,708,592.42

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).