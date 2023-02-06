ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|30-Jan-23
|14,617
|€600.16
|€8,772,551.88
|31-Jan-23
|14,550
|€600.03
|€8,730,462.69
|01-Feb-23
|14,540
|€606.71
|€8,821,564.85
|02-Feb-23
|13,758
|€629.92
|€8,666,458.62
|03-Feb-23
|13,785
|€631.74
|€8,708,592.42
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
