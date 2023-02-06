ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
30-Jan-23 14,617 €600.16 €8,772,551.88
31-Jan-23 14,550 €600.03€8,730,462.69
01-Feb-23 14,540 €606.71€8,821,564.85
02-Feb-23 13,758 €629.92€8,666,458.62
03-Feb-23 13,785 €631.74€8,708,592.42

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

