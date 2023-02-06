PharmAla Named Exclusive MDMA Supplier to Revive Therapeutics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (“PharmAla”)(CSE: MDMA) is pleased to announce that it has signed on to act as exclusive supplier of both GMP LaNeo MDMA and Engineering MDMA to Revive Therapeutics (CSE:RVV) (OTCQB: RVVTF). On Friday, February 3, Revive Therapeutics announced a licensing agreement with Pharmather Holdings to license their microneedle patch technology with MDMA.

“As countries like Australia move to allow the use of MDMA as a therapeutic molecule for the treatment of mental health disorders like PTSD, new drug product forms will be crucial,” said Nick Kadysh, CEO of PharmAla. “We’re proud to be able to offer our engineering MDMA to Revive in their development of an MDMA microneedle patch, and to ultimately supply them with LaNeo GMP MDMA as their development accelerates into human use.”

PharmAla is the first publicly traded company to manufacture GMP MDMA, and is the first company to make available to customers two clinical-grade Psychedelic APIs. PharmAla is the only publicly-traded company to have completed manufacturing of GMP MDMA, and is a registered supplier to customers on 3 different continents. PharmAla is also the exclusive global reseller for GMP Psilocybin produced by Mindset Pharma, making it the only company currently retailing two clinical-grade psychedelic APIs.

“Securing the supply of MDMA from PharmAla allows us to confidently advance our upcoming product and clinical development plans with our MDMA microneedle patch for mental health and abuse disorders,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive Therapeutics.

About Revive Therapeutics

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of psychedelics in various diseases and disorders. For more information, visit ReviveThera.com .



About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the first publicly-traded company to manufacture clinical-grade MDMA. PharmAla’s research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into ALA-002, PharmAla’s lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a “regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.



