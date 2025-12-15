PharmAla Biotech Australia Contracts with UK-based CDMO for Manufacture of ALA-002 Drug Substance

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (“PharmAla” or the “Company”) (CSE: MDMA) (OTC:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of novel MDXX class molecules (including its LaNeo™ MDMA), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, PharmAla Biotech Australia, has contracted with a UK-based CDMO to execute manufacture of its ALA-002 drug substance.

“PharmAla Australia worked diligently, executing a global RFP search to find our ideal partner for process development and manufacturing of the ALA-002 drug product components,” said Nick Kadysh, Founding CEO, PharmAla Biotech. “This is an important and necessary step to us executing our ALA-002 Phase 2 clinical trial in 2026, and the first time since 2022 that PharmAla will be developing a wholly new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for human use.”

ALA-002 is PharmAla’s patented, novel, non-racemic MDMA formulation. PharmAla has publicly announced that it will be initiating Phase 2a/2b clinical research into the formulation exploring Social Anxiety Disorder in 2026. Due to the nature of ALA-002 as a controlled substance, PharmAla is not publicly disclosing the name of the CDMO at their request.

Delivery to Mt. Sinai Hospital

Pursuant to the announcement made on October 21, 2024, PharmAla is also pleased to announce that the Company has completed one of two contracted shipments of LaNeo MDMA to the Parsons Research Center for Psychedelic Healing at Mount Sinai. The Material is scheduled to be used in clinical research.

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla’s research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a “regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Kadysh

Chief Executive Officer

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.

Email: press@PharmAla.ca

Phone: 1-855-444-6362

Website: www.PharmAla.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on PharmAla’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by PharmAla at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and PharmAla is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in PharmAla’s management’s discussion and analysis which is available on PharmAla’s profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.