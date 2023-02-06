Dental Sutures Market to Surpass US$ 304.34 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the dental suture market is estimated to be valued at US$ 176.22 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Dental Sutures Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product launches, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Dolphin Suturess, one of the global leaders in surgical sutures, announced the expansion of its dental product portfolio with the launch of non-absorbable Polytetrafluoroethylene sutures. The new TEFLENE product line includes dense PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene). TEFLENE is a monofilament non-absorbable, extremely smooth suture material composed of a strand of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), a synthetic fluoropolymer of tetrafluoroethylene that is very strong, knots well, and is biologically inert.

Key Market Takeaways:

The dental suture market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period owing to the increased prevalence of oral diseases globally. For instance, according to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2022, it is estimated that oral diseases affected nearly around 3.5 billion people globally in 2019.

Among product type, the non-absorbable segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to product launches by market players. For instance, in February 2019, Zimmer Biomet, a U.S.-based medical device company launched its new product called OsseoGuard membranes and sutures. OsseoGuard sutures are non-absorbable dental sutures that offer eight needle options for suturing. This new product launch will help Zimmer Biomet to expand its dental product portfolio across the market.

On the basis of material, the synthetic segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing efforts by the key players to increase the production capacity of drugs and therapies for treating diseases. For instance, in April 2021, Dolphin Suturess, a manufacturer of surgical sutures, announced the expansion of its dental product portfolio through the launch of non-absorbable polytetrafluoroethylene sutures in India.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the dental suture market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, OSTEOGENICS BIOMEDICAL, INC., Medtronic Plc., Sutumed Corp., Katsun Medical Devices, Corza Medical, DemeTECH Corporation, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC., Lux Suturess, Assut Europe, BioHorizons, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, SMI, Riverpoint Medical, Dolphin Suturess, Healthium Medtech Limited, Implacore SP. Z o. o., and Orion Suturess India Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Dental Sutures Market, By Product Type: Absorbable Sutures Non-absorbable Sutures

Dental Sutures Market, By Material: Synthetic Silk Nylon Vinyl Stainless Steel Natural Plain Gut Chromic Gut

Dental Sutures Market, By End User: Hospitals Dental Clinics Others

Dental Sutures Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







