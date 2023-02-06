Canon U.S.A. Expands Laser imageCLASS X Series with Four New MFP and Printer Models, offering Enhanced Security and Easy Operation

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is expanding its product offering by adding four new A4/letter-size models to the imageCLASS X series of desktop printers and multifunction devices.1 Designed for users across a variety of work environments – including corporate and satellite offices, and home offices – these models offer fast print speeds while also implementing sophisticated security and control features.2



These new models continue to support the traditional workplace environment as well as remote and hybrid work styles, helping employees stay connected and maintain access to critical business information – regardless of location. The new imageCLASS X models are added to a strong lineup that earned the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023 A4 Line of the Year Award and 2023-2025 Most Energy Efficient Laser A4 Brand Award.

The exciting new additions include the imageCLASS X LBP1800 Series, incorporating both the LBP1871 and LBP1861 models. These are single-function black-and-white printers offering the fastest speeds to date on a Canon imageCLASS printer with up to 75 pages-per-minute (PPM) for the LBP1871 and 65 PPM for the LBP1861.



The new series offers an increased paper capacity for high-volume printing with up to 4,300 sheets; a 700-sheet increase from its predecessor models, the LBP352dn and LBP351dn. The imageCLASS X LBP1800 Series models also share the same toner cartridge as the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 717iF Series, which has twice the yield of the cartridge of the predecessor models for efficient operation and fewer replacement requirements.

The new LBP1800 Series also incorporates additional security features such as McAfee Embedded Control. McAfee Embedded Control utilizes whitelisting to help protect the device against malware and tampering of the firmware and applications while the machine is in use. Contributing to consistency across a fleet, this security feature is also supported on the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models, imagePRESS Lite C270 Series, as well as the imageCLASS X MF1538C and LBP1538C models.

Expanding Canon’s offering in color multifunction printers, the imageCLASS X MF1333C is now added to the line-up with a print speed up to 35 PPM and scan speed up to 50 images-per-minute (IPM) in black-and-white and up to 40 IPM in color. This new model, which replaces the imageCLASS X MF1127C, offers a five-inch color touch panel. An easy-to-use drag-and-drop feature has been introduced, allowing for the customization of the user interface by moving the locations of icons and features on the screen to help increase workflow efficiency and save time.

The imageCLASS X LBP1333C model, which replaces the imageCLASS X LBP1127C, is a single-function color printer with a print speed up to 35 PPM. Like the MF1333C model, this model offers a five-inch color touch panel and a new drag-and-drop feature that allows users to customize their UI with preferred settings.

All four new models support the Canon PRINT Business app, allowing users to perform many functions from their compatible smartphone. These devices can also be integrated with the optional uniFLOW Online output management solution to allow employees to seamlessly print and scan documents, whether they're working from the corporate office, their home office, or a combination of both. Through this integration, organizations and their administrators can benefit from enhanced security, detailed reporting, and potential cost savings with comprehensive tracking and management in order to provide a print and scan infrastructure that is flexible, has more security controls, and is built for the future of hybrid work.

“We are confident that these new models will continue to support our customers with their evolving business needs,” said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Canon continues to support its customers with technology designed for the modern work environment.”

Availability and Pricing:

The new imageCLASS X models are available now for ordering and are comprised of the black-and-white imageCLASS X LBP1871(MSRP: $4,800) and LBP1861 (MSRP: $3,400); Color imageCLASS X MF1333C (MSRP: $2,000); and Color imageCLASS X LBP1333C ($1,400).* For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.



