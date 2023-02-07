Press Release

Nokia helps Telia Denmark achieve superior network performance

Recent independent network testing verified the highest-scoring performance across four cities

Superior service performance for Telia’s customers was achieved by an advanced end-to-end optimization program delivered by Nokia’s Managed Operations organization

7 February 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that its network technology and services have helped Telia Denmark achieve the number one position for network performance – placing it ahead of the competition - in recent independent drive testing in the country’s four largest cities. The tests assessed the quality of the country's mobile radio network coverage and were performed by umlaut, part of Accenture, an industrial and organizational advisory research and benchmarking firm. Nokia provides Telia Denmark with equipment from its latest energy-efficient 5G AirScale portfolio as well as core network and managed operations support, which has strengthened Telia's network performance and enabled the company to drive better service delivery outcomes for its customers.

Nokia is the exclusive supplier of 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) to TTN, the joint network of Telenor and Telia in Denmark, covering more than 4,300 sites and serving over three million subscribers nationwide. Nokia is also providing its Cloud Packet Core and Registers in order to deliver advanced 5G services, as well as the network flexibility, scale, and performance to allow Telia Denmark to meet its customer demands.

Daniel Askeroth, CTO at Telia Denmark said: “The Telia Denmark and Nokia teams have done a superb job optimizing the performance of Telia Denmark’s network in order to provide our customers with important service delivery improvements. These very positive outcomes are also reflected in Telia Denmark’s No. 1 network position in umlaut’s recent survey and that is a testament to a lot of hard work and cooperation.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia said: “High-performance radio networks are the key to delivering an outstanding mobile user experience. We take great pride in helping Telia achieve this success with our market-leading AirScale portfolio and efficiencies enabled by Managed Operations. The combined strength of the RAN and Core products and Managed Operations we provide to Telia have really helped them to get the best out of their network. We look forward to continuing this important partnership and strengthening Telia’s position as Denmark’s best network.”

Nokia provided TTN with a full network deployment including strategic design, planning, RAN optimization, and implementation. This included products from its latest energy-efficient AirScale product portfolio including 5G Massive MIMO antennas to deliver enhanced ultra-fast, low-latency, and high-capacity mobile broadband services to Denmark’s four largest cities.

Nokia’s support for Telia’s core network includes providing its high-performance Cloud Packet Core, robust Subscriber Data Management, and data consolidation in the Shared Data Layer.

Nokia also provided end-to-end optimization services to maintain premium network performance. Nokia Managed Operations support for Telia Denmark included performing network analysis and then mapping improvement areas, particularly in the areas of voice and data. Nokia and Telia Denmark tested and implemented changes, driving efficiencies through AI and quality methodologies that led to across-the-board network quality enhancements. With customers in 55 countries, Nokia Managed Operations supports more than 1 billion subscribers globally in multi-vendor network environments.

