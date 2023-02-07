Red Cross launches appeal to help people in Türkiye and Syria after earthquake

English French

OTTAWA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria Appeal to help people impacted by the devastating earthquakes which hit the region on February 6, 2023.



The Red Cross Red Crescent is working to deliver emergency relief and to get help to those impacted by the earthquakes as quickly as possible.

Money raised will enable the Red Cross Red Crescent to provide immediate relief, ongoing recovery efforts, and resiliency and preparedness activities in impacted and surrounding areas. The activities and areas impacted may evolve based on emerging needs and compounding humanitarian crises.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

