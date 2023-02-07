Werewolf Therapeutics to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL) today announced that Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Werewolf, will present virtually at 8:40AM ET on February 16th at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, taking place February 14th-16th, 2023.



A link to the live webcast for the conference will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We expect to advance WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

