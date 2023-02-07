Enthusiast Gaming Announces Xbox as Returning Media Sponsor

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announces that it has renewed its partnership with Xbox as a media sponsor for the upcoming NFL Tuesday Night Gaming (“NFL TNG”) All-Star Game.



The NFL TNG All-Star Game presented by Xbox will run on February 7, 2023. NFL TNG is a first-of-its-kind gaming collaboration between Enthusiast Gaming and the NFL that brings together NFL players and Legends and top gaming content creators. NFL TNG debuted in September 2022 and streams weekly on YouTube (www.youtube.com/nfltng), Twitter (www.twitter.com/nfltng), and on www.nfltuesdaynightgaming.com.

The All-Star Game is a custom content program that will see fan-favorite NFL TNG athletes and gamers returning to the show, who will battle it out during NFL Super Bowl week in a series of live matchups for gaming supremacy. Xbox will be incorporated throughout the broadcast via product placements, exclusive owned moments, including the play of the game, all supported across Enthusiast Gaming assets, including YouTube video, desktop media, and social amplification.

“We are pleased to welcome back Xbox as a returning sponsor for NFL Tuesday Night Gaming,” commented Bill Karamouzis, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “Our integrated solutions continue to unlock value for brands by placing them at the intersection of gaming and sports culture."

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with younger millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

