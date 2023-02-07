Drone-Powered Business Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $12 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 42.34%

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drone-powered business solutions market size reached US$ 1,453.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12,087.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.34% during 2021-2027.

3D Robotics Inc.

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Delair

DroneDeploy

Eagle Eye Drone Service LLC

FlyWorx LLC

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

Pix4D SA (Parrot SA)

PrecisionHawk

Skylark Drones

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Drones are aircraft without crew, human pilots, or passengers. They fly remotely in set routes according to commands transmitted by onboard computers or the user.

They are widely used in business settings that require both high-quality data and mobility, ranging from broad capital projects to infrastructure maintenance. They also support strategic advisory for start-up companies and government authorities and image data processing and analytics delivering technical products and reports.

Nowadays, numerous companies are developing apps that integrate, manage, and provide data collected by drone-powered business solutions in a convenient, easy-to-use web browser interface. This data assists in measuring and analyzing geospatial data.



Drone-powered business solutions can address issues faced by different organizations in managing their assets dispersed over large areas.

This represents one of the significant factors stimulating the market growth. Besides this, they are employed in the agriculture sector to compile plant count and calculate fair crop loss percentage. They are also used for crop supervision and maintenance during precision farming.

Additionally, as governing authorities of several countries are focusing on enabling Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and automated flights, the sales of drone-powered business solutions are increasing worldwide. They also aid in three-dimensional (3D) video mapping, land audit, and town planning.

Apart from this, travel restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are propelling the need for these business solutions to support transactions with remote asset insights. The incorporation of cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) is also offering lucrative opportunities for key market players. These players are currently focusing on innovating these solutions to expand their utilization in delivering medical supplies.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global drone-powered business solutions market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global drone-powered business solutions market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global drone-powered business solutions market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1453.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12087.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Multi-Rotor

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fixed-Wing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 Services

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Filming and Photography

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Mapping and Surveying

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Data Acquisition and Analytics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Surveillance and SAR

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 3D Modeling

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Delivery Service

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use

9.1 Real Estate and Construction

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Media and Entertainment

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Energy

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Agriculture

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Security and Law Enforcement

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Logistics and Transportation

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

