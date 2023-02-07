Conduent Teams with Genesys to Enhance Customer Experience Solution

Innovative CX platform intelligently and seamlessly integrates people, processes and technology to deliver 24/7 omnichannel experiences consumers expect



Solution spans customer lifecycle from sales to care, tech support, payments and loyalty

SAN FRANCISCO and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations have a new option for meeting consumer expectations for excellent customer service with an enhanced Conduent Customer Experience (CX) solution through a collaboration between Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, and Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration.

“Joining with Genesys to bundle additional innovative technologies into our solutions brings an added layer of outstanding CX solutions to our clients,” said Jeff Weiner, Vice President, General Manager for Customer Experience Management at Conduent. “Conduent’s customer experience solutions are exceptional at integrating customer care agents, training and processes to help clients drive business outcomes through excellent customer experiences.”

Conduent CX expertise and the Genesys Cloud CX platform offer clients best practices to design and implement technology to ensure the day-to-day CX experience meets customer expectations. With a cloud-based offering, companies are no longer limited by technology capacity or legacy systems. For example, the Conduent CX solution brings client touchpoints across channels including chat, text chat, voice, web and email into a single view.

“Genesys Cloud CX™ enables organizations to offer frictionless and connected experiences with a modern API-first experience orchestration platform,” said ML Maco, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Field Operations at Genesys. “Collaboration with partners like Conduent helps more organizations provide unmatched customer and employee experiences.”

Analytics key to CX success and driving meaningful business outcomes

Conduent’s expertise in using proprietary analytics to understand and use customer data to uncover actionable insights helps clients identify performance improvement opportunities, humanize customer experiences and optimize agent performance. Conduent’s CX Analytics solutions provide key insights into customer interactions and experiences including anticipating and proactively resolving customer service issues. Conduent was recognized in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report as a “leader” in all four quadrants: Digital Operations, AI & Analytics, Work from Home Services and Social Media CX Service.

“Using a scalable, single solution, cloud-based CX ecosystem provides end-to-end analytics that can drive decisions and improve business outcomes,” said Weiner. “Companies are at a disadvantage when they don’t have good data and don’t have the full picture of their customers’ experiences. The impact can be significant, such as losing customers and market share. Outstanding CX is a proven business differentiator and strong CX analytics enables strategic business decisions.”

For more information on Conduent Customer Experience Management solutions, visit www.conduent.com/customer-experience-management.

