Mobix Labs Unveils MOBX128 and MOBX139 mmWave Phased Array Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for next-generation wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, today introduced two new mmWave FR2 antennas for applications in aerospace, defense and the auto industry, as well as base stations, repeaters, gateways, access points, customer-premises equipment and satellite communications.



Available for sampling, the MOBX128 and MOBX139 are fully optimized, wideband mmWave phased array antennas that can be customized for easy integration with virtually any beamformer integrated circuit. The MOBX128 offers complete coverage of 5GNR mmWave FR2 bands n257, n258 and n261 (24.25GHz to 29.5GHz), while the ultra-wideband MOBX139 offers complete coverage of 5GNR mmWave FR2 bands n259, n260 and n262 (37GHz to 49GHz).

“Our news today builds on Mobix Labs’ expanding product portfolio of phased array antennas that serve a growing worldwide customer base,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “By offering a wide variety of frequency ranges, we can support multiple markets and use cases, from IoT devices to 5G infrastructure and base stations, while delivering unparalleled performance, size, and cost efficiency, which are critical to success.”

The MOBX128 is a 2D phased array antenna module, comprised of 64 elements with separate feeds for horizontal and vertical polarization, along with advanced beam scanning over a field of ± 60° in azimuth plane and ± 45° in elevation plane across the 24.25GHz to 29.5GHz frequency range. Sized at 50.2 mm x 50.2 mm, the MOBX128 uses standard printed circuit board (PCB) materials and fabrication processes for cost-sensitive beamforming applications, as well as maintains cross-polarization isolation of greater than 27dB over the entire scanning range.

The MOBX139 is a 2D phased array antenna module as well, comprised of 64 elements and separate feeds for horizontal and vertical polarization. With a beam scanning ability of ± 60° in azimuth plane and ± 45° in elevation plane over the 37GHz to 49GHz frequency range, the MOBX139 maintains cross-polarization isolation of greater than 30dB. The MOBX139 measures 29.2 mm x 29.2 mm and uses standard printed circuit board materials and fabrication processes, also ideal for cost-sensitive beamforming applications.

All antenna ports are 50 Ω matched, thereby simplifying the required PCB integration for any third party to complete a high-performance phased array antenna module for 5GNR mmWave RF front-end solutions.

MWC Barcelona 2023

Mobix Labs will be exhibiting at MWC Barcelona 2023 (booth 7G21) at Fira Barcelona Gran Via from February 27 to March 2. Contact info@mobixlabs.com for a demo of the MOBX128, MOBX139 and other products at MWC 2023 and/or sales and sampling information.

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company delivering disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions for a broad range of applications in markets including 5G infrastructure, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, healthcare, military and space. Through its True5G™ and True Xero™ technologies, the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, forecasts, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "forecast", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's filings, as well as in 8-K, 10-K, and S-4 filings of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, without limitation, risks relating to the results of research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to semiconductor process manufacturing; the early stage of the Company’s technology presently under development; the ability to protect intellectual property rights that are valuable to the business, including patent and other intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully market and sell technologies; the ability to achieve high volume manufacturing and the size and growth of the potential markets for any of the Company’s technologies, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of technologies and the ability to raise funding to support operations and the continued development and qualification of technology. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements regarding future events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be looked upon as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or privately any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in expectations.

