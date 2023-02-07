New date for Annual General Meeting and the proposal by the Nomination Committee for election of the Board of Directors of Bilia AB

English Swedish

Bilia AB has decided to move the 2023 Annual General Meeting from April 5, 2023 to April 26, 2023. Notice of the Annual General Meeting will be given at least four weeks before the new date.



In addition, the nomination committee for Bilia AB hereby presents the following proposal regarding the number of board members and the election of board members to be decided at the Annual General Meeting.

The nomination committee proposes an unchanged number of board members, i.e. eight ordinary board members without deputies.

The nomination committee proposes that the composition of the board shall remain the same. Thus, the nomination committee proposes re-election of Gunnar Blomkvist, Anna Engebretsen, Ingrid Jonasson Blank, Nicklas Paulson, Jan Pettersson, Mats Qviberg, Jon Risfelt and Caroline af Ugglas.

The nomination committee proposes re-election of Mats Qviberg as chairman of the board.

The members of the Nomination Committee are Tim Floderus (Investment AB Öresund, chairman), Mats Qviberg (as Chairman of the Board), Sofia Olsson (Anna Engebretsen and family) and Emilie Westholm (Folksam).

Information about all persons proposed to be re-elected as members of the Board is available on Bilia AB’s website. The Nomination Committee’s complete proposal will be announced in the notice of the Annual General Meeting. The recommendations and reasoned statements will at the same time be available on Bilia AB’s website.

Gothenburg, February 7, 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se





Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway. Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, ORA, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

