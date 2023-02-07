Hennessey’s 708-Hp Supercharged 'H700' Corvette C8 Extinguishes Z06

Hennessey Supercharged 'H700' Corvette C8 Stingray delivers 708 bhp and 638 lb-ft of torque

Engine upgrade boosts power by 44 percent — torque by 37 percent

Comprehensive full 'H700' package includes a supercharger, intercooler, exhaust, performance engine tune, wheels, graphics package, and badging

Fits all 2020-2022 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Coupe models

Offered with a 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty, priced from MSRP $34,950

SEALY, Texas, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, and high-performance vehicle creator, has supercharged America's premier mid-engine sports car. The new Hennessey Supercharged H700 Corvette C8 Stingray, fitted with a muscular blower, vaults the standard midengined Stingray coupe to exotic car power and torque levels that surpass even the revered 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

The eighth-generation Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray coupe is shipped with a mid-mounted LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine. Naturally aspirated in stock form, it delivers 490 bhp and 465 lb-ft of torque. However, to unleash the untapped potential of the American small-block V8, Hennessey's Texas-based engineering team fits a high-flow centrifugal supercharger, an air induction system with an air-to-water intercooler, and an optional enhanced cat-back exhaust.

Completed with updated high-performance engine software, the 'H700' boasts an explosive 708 bhp and 638 lb-ft — a 44 percent increase in horsepower and a 37 percent increase in torque over the factory rating. In terms of power output, the supercharged H700 Corvette C8 Stingray even outshines Chevrolet's flagship C8 Z06 whose naturally-aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crank V8 engine produces 670 bhp and 460 lb-ft.

John Hennessey, founder and CEO: "The stock C8 Corvette Stingray is an extraordinary sports car, yet Chevrolet left some V8 performance on the table. Our exciting 'H700' supercharger package integrates seamlessly with the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and our exhaust upgrade sounds much more aggressive than stock. Considering that our power and torque surpass the factory Z06, the Hennessey 'H700' is arguably the best value high-performance supercar in the world."

The complete Hennessey Supercharged 'H700' Corvette C8 Stingray upgrade package includes the supercharger, intercooler, engine tune, lightweight wheels, cat-back exhaust, and graphics priced at MSRP $49,950. The 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels are offered with a Brushed Aluminum, Satin Black, or Graphite finish, while the striking vinyl Hennessey Heritage Livery is offered in Blue, White, Black, Silver, or Red. A power-only package, with just the supercharger upgrade and warranty, is offered for MSRP $34,950. All packages feature 'Hennessey' and 'H700' badging and a serial numbered plaque.

The Hennessey 'H700' Corvette upgrade fits all 2020-2022 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Coupe models and is offered for international shipping. Hennessey's 'H700' package, which is backed by a comprehensive three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty, is available from authorized Corvette retailers, directly from Hennessey at +1 979.885.1300, or at HennesseyPerformance.com.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 90 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. A Roadster variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. As a result, the company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.'

