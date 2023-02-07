Director change

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

Board Changes

OSB GROUP PLC (“OSB”) announces appointment of Kal Atwal as Non-Executive Director

OSB GROUP PLC today announces the appointment of Kal Atwal as Non-Executive Director, with effect from 7 February 2023. Kal will become a member of the Group Remuneration and People Committee.

Kal Atwal has significant experience as a Non-Executive Director across FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and Mutual businesses. She is a Non-Executive Director at Admiral Financial Services Limited, Whitbread plc and WH Smith plc. Her committee experience includes being a member of Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, Risk and Capital Committees.

Kal is an experienced strategy leader with international experience in start-up, scale-up, fintech and digital businesses. She began her career at EY on placement in Madrid, after which she held a number of operational and strategic roles with Southern Derbyshire Chamber and Northcliffe Media Ltd. She joined BGL Group when the company took over Bennetts, the motorcycle insurance business, where she held the position of Managing Director. She then became the founding Managing Director of comparethemarket.com, a division of BGL. Following her promotion to Group Director of BGL Limited, she was responsible for brand-led businesses, group strategy and corporate communications.

Kal Atwal said, “I am delighted to be joining the Board of OSB Group. I look forward to working with the Board and senior team. Following a strong performance and track record, it’s an exciting time to join the business to build on the Group’s strong performance and capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead”.

David Weymouth, Chairman said, “We are delighted that Kal will be joining the Board and I, along with the rest of the Board and the Executive team, look forward to working with her as OSB Group continues to develop as a leading specialist mortgage lender”.

Supplementary information:

There are no matters relating to the appointment of Kal Atwal that need to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13(2) to (6) of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

The Directors have determined that upon the appointment Kal Atwal will be independent. In making their determination, the Directors concluded that there are no other relationships or circumstances which are likely to affect her judgment and that any relationships or circumstances which could appear to do so are not considered to be material.

The appointment is for an initial term of three years and subject to a three months’ notice period on either side. The anticipated time commitment is two and a half days per month, although this may be greater to begin with and at times of heightened corporate activity. The appointment will be subject to regulatory approval and Kal’s election and subsequent annual re-election by OSB GROUP PLC shareholders.

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.