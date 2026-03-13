LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

13 March 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The Company was notified that Helen Golding (a Person Closely Associated with a PDMR) sold 518,184 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company, on 10, 11, 12 and 13 March 2026.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Helen Golding 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Spouse of Chief Executive Officer, Andy Golding



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Sale of 518,184 shares via nominee account c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume 1. £5.81743 343,485 2. £5.739517 74,699 3. £5.694949 44,354 4. £5.6616 55,646 d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

518,184

Aggregated price

£2,994,578.08



e. Date of transaction 1. 10 March 2026

2. 11 March 2026

3. 12 March 2026

4. 13 March 2026 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Jess Petrie t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Governance Investor relations Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.