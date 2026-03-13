LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
13 March 2026
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
The Company was notified that Helen Golding (a Person Closely Associated with a PDMR) sold 518,184 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company, on 10, 11, 12 and 13 March 2026.
The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Helen Golding
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Spouse of Chief Executive Officer, Andy Golding
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Sale of 518,184 shares via nominee account
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|1. £5.81743
|343,485
|2. £5.739517
|74,699
|3. £5.694949
|44,354
|4. £5.6616
|55,646
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
518,184
Aggregated price
£2,994,578.08
|e. Date of transaction
|1. 10 March 2026
2. 11 March 2026
3. 12 March 2026
4. 13 March 2026
|f. Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
|Jess Petrie
|t: 01634 848 944
|Group Head of Governance
|Investor relations
|Alexander Holcroft
Group Director of Investor Relations
|t: 01634 838973
|Brunswick
|Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
|t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.