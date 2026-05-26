OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
26 May 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459



OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 18 May 2026 to 22 May 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 1,477,945 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


18 May 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased122,586143,65134,15216,903
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)498.60p498.60p498.60p498.60p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)487.20p487.40p487.20p487.20p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)492.89p492.89p492.89p492.95p



19 May 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased119,484140,19433,43316,476
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)501.00p500.50p500.50p500.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)491.60p492.00p492.20p492.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)496.63p496.64p496.64p496.64p



20 May 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased118,506139,04933,15716,358
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)501.00p501.00p501.50p501.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)489.40p489.40p489.40p489.40p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)494.26p494.25p494.28p494.28p



21 May 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased109,289119,55832,70914,903
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)504.50p504.50p504.50p504.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)494.00p494.40p494.40p497.40p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)500.89p500.89p500.92p500.94p



22 May 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased108,951111,91731,10215,567
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)503.00p502.50p502.00p501.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)496.00p496.00p496.00p496.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)499.70p499.60p499.56p499.52p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 344,548,228 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 344,548,228.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameJefferies International Limited
Intermediary CodeJEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
CurrencyGBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment


Attachments

2026.05.22_OSBG Buyback Fills
GlobeNewswire

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