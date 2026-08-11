OSB GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

11 August 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company was notified that Simon Walker (a PDMR) purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company, on 11 August 2026.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Simon Walker 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Director



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Purchase of 10,000 shares c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) £5.035 5,000 (2) £5.0383 2,500 (3) £5.0444 1,000 (4) £5.045 1,500 d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

(1) 5,000

(2) 2,500

(3) 1,000

(4) 1,500



Aggregated price

(1) £25,175

(2) £12,595.75

(3) £5,044.40

(4) £7,567.50



e. Date of transaction 11 August 2026 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Jess Petrie t: 01634 848 944 Head of Corporate Governance Investor relations Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.