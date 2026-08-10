OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

10 August 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 03 August 2026 to 07 August 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 416,491 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





03 August 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 14,041 12,681 3,178 1,848 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 571.00p 571.00p 571.00p 570.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 562.00p 562.00p 561.50p 561.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 567.95p 567.92p 567.86p 567.99p







04 August 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 15,171 13,245 3,464 1,979 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 570.00p 569.50p 570.00p 569.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 559.50p 559.50p 560.00p 560.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 564.67p 564.60p 564.66p 564.67p







05 August 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 13,521 12,114 3,238 1,815 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 570.00p 569.50p 570.00p 569.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 564.50p 564.50p 564.50p 565.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 567.35p 567.34p 567.34p 567.49p







06 August 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 73,552 61,706 18,028 9,864 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 509.50p 509.50p 512.00p 513.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 482.00p 482.20p 482.00p 482.20p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 503.40p 503.34p 503.48p 503.51p







07 August 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 72,181 58,768 17,483 8,614 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 521.50p 521.50p 521.50p 521.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 504.00p 502.00p 501.50p 501.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 513.28p 513.25p 513.24p 513.10p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 341,089,143 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 341,089,143.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment