OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
10 August 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459



OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 03 August 2026 to 07 August 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 416,491 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


03 August 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased14,04112,6813,1781,848
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)571.00p571.00p571.00p570.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)562.00p562.00p561.50p561.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)567.95p567.92p567.86p567.99p



04 August 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased15,17113,2453,4641,979
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)570.00p569.50p570.00p569.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)559.50p559.50p560.00p560.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)564.67p564.60p564.66p564.67p



05 August 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased13,52112,1143,2381,815
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)570.00p569.50p570.00p569.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)564.50p564.50p564.50p565.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)567.35p567.34p567.34p567.49p



06 August 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased73,55261,70618,0289,864
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)509.50p509.50p512.00p513.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)482.00p482.20p482.00p482.20p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)503.40p503.34p503.48p503.51p



07 August 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased72,18158,76817,4838,614
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)521.50p521.50p521.50p521.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)504.00p502.00p501.50p501.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)513.28p513.25p513.24p513.10p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 341,089,143 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 341,089,143.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameJefferies International Limited
Intermediary CodeJEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
CurrencyGBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment


Tags

regulatory news

Attachments

2026.08.07_OSBG Buyback Fills
GlobeNewswire

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