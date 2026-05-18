OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

18 May 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 11 May 2026 to 15 May 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 1,519,438 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





11 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 92,324 116,197 26,739 14,096 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 516.50p 516.50p 516.50p 516.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 510.50p 510.50p 510.50p 511.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 513.96p 513.96p 513.95p 513.99p







12 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 110,985 141,175 32,853 16,808 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 506.00p 504.00p 504.50p 501.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 484.60p 484.00p 484.40p 484.40p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 490.79p 490.85p 490.78p 490.78p







13 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 118,472 150,683 35,076 17,944 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 491.60p 491.60p 491.80p 491.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 479.20p 479.00p 479.20p 479.40p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 484.25p 484.26p 484.26p 484.27p







14 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 123,234 149,237 35,779 17,460 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 492.00p 492.00p 492.00p 491.80p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 483.60p 483.60p 483.60p 483.60p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 488.16p 488.20p 488.18p 488.10p







15 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 121,060 146,906 35,222 17,188 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 496.60p 496.00p 496.40p 496.20p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 486.60p 487.40p 487.20p 488.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 491.49p 491.48p 491.49p 491.50p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 346,025,922 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 346,025,922.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment