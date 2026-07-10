Admission to Trading

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

10 July 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of admission to trading

The Company announced today the following information in accordance with PRM 1.6.4R of the FCA's Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook.

  1. Details of issuer
      (A)   NameOSB Group plc
      (B)   LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
  
  1. Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
      (A)   Name, type and identification codeOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
      (B)   Regulated MarketLondon Stock Exchange Main Market
      (C)   Number of further securities issued and admitted28,118
      (D)   Total number of securities in issue following admission341,565,172
(2,113,386 ordinary shares (not yet in issue) remain subject to the block admission).
      (E)   FungibilityFully fungible with existing ordinary shares.
  
  1. Issue and admission details
 
      (A)   Date of issuance and admissionIssued on dates between 12 May – 10 July 2026 inclusive (admitted under the Company’s existing block admission)
      (B)   Coverage of notificationAdmission of shares under the Company’s employee share schemes from 12 May 2026 up to 10 July 2026, admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the Company’s existing block admission of shares.
      (C)   ProspectusNo prospectus was required in connection with the admissions.


Name of contact:Jason Elphick
Telephone number of contact:01634 848944

Investor relations        

Alexander Holcroft
Group Director of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk
t: 01634 838973        

Brunswick        

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer        t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


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