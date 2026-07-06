OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

06 July 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 29 June 2026 to 02 July 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 52,685 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.



29 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,124 11,160 2,442 1,041 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 534.00p 534.00p 534.00p 532.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 520.00p 520.00p 520.00p 520.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 523.02p 523.16p 523.00p 522.92p







30 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 8,767 9,402 2,017 938 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 525.00p 525.00p 524.50p 525.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 518.00p 518.00p 518.00p 518.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 521.69p 521.75p 521.75p 521.77p







01 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,793 2,975 610 265 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 535.00p 535.00p 534.50p 534.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 519.50p 519.50p 519.50p 524.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 524.94p 525.03p 525.04p 525.88p







02 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 67 77 7 0 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 544.00p 544.00p 541.00p 0.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 533.50p 534.00p 536.00p 0.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 536.94p 537.14p 537.57p 0.00p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 341,565,172 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 341,565,172.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment