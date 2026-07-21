LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

21 July 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Director Declaration

OSB GROUP PLC announces, in accordance with UKLR 6.4.9R (2), that Kal Atwal, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Quilter plc with effect from 1 September 2026. Kal will also become a member of the Remuneration Committee on the same date.

There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of UKLR 6.4.9R.

Ends

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphick

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary t: 01634 848944

Investor relations

Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.