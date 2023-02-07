English French

JCDecaux appoints Elina Valtia as the new CEO in Finland

Paris, 7 February 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has announced today that Elina Valtia has been appointed as the new CEO of JCDecaux Finland starting from 1st April 2023. She will report in her role to Jean-François Decaux.

Elina Valtia has more than 20 years of experience within the media industry. She is moving to JCDecaux from Warner Bros. Discovery Finland, where she has led the ad sales department for the past nine years. In the recent years she has also been the Country Lead of Warner Bros. Discovery Finland and a member of the Nordic management team. During her time at Warner Bros. Discovery, Elina has led the ad sales of streaming service discovery+ and several linear TV channels including the broadcast of the Olympic Games 2018 – 2022. Diversity, equity and inclusion are close to Elina’s heart, and on top of other roles she also acted as the DEI Lead in the Nordics during the merger of Warner Media and Discovery. Elina’s passion is btob sales, and before her career in TV, she has had long employments both in Clear Channel’s and JCDecaux’s ad sales organizations. During her previous tenure in JCDecaux Finland 2007-2014 she acted as a sales team lead.

Elina Valtia said: “I feel like I’m coming home. JCDecaux is the absolute outdoor market leader in the world. The opportunities with the new data-led audience targeting and programmatic solutions are incredible. Being able to locally lead a company with such a great brand is an honor and I’m looking very much forward to working with the team.”

Jean-François Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux said: “I am extremely excited to have Elina joining the company. She is a highly talented and experienced media executive with a great track record of driving growth. Her reputation as a strong leader is widely acknowledged and I’m thrilled to welcome Elina back.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A- Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

Join us on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment