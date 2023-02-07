GreenPages Technology Solutions Acquires Arcas Risk Management

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPages Technology Solutions, a nationally recognized cybersecurity, cloud, and managed services provider announced on February 3, it has acquired Arcas Risk Management, a Massachusetts-based cybersecurity, risk advisory, and compliance consulting services firm. The transaction was completed on February 1, 2023 and bolsters GreenPages’ growing cybersecurity practice with expanded capabilities around incident response, risk assessments, cybersecurity programs, and security operations.



“We’re excited to welcome the talented Arcas team to GreenPages,” said Ron Dupler, GreenPages’ CEO. “The digital era is rife with opportunity for our clients—but also teeming with increasingly advanced threats. Modern CIOs and CISOs know that cybersecurity must be a board-level business strategy steeped in zero trust that spans the entire organization.” Added Dupler, “Together with Arcas, our best-in-class cybersecurity experts will help clients further reduce their attack surface across their operating environments and protect corporate data against threats.”

GreenPages adheres to the strictest security certifications and standards, including the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST); Payment Card Industry (PCI); Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA); HITRUST; Data Security Standards (DSS); Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL); CMMC (The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification); and GDPR/CCPA/SHIELD. The company also holds AICPA SOC 2 accreditation to provide clients with the strongest security, confidentiality, operational rigor, and systems excellence possible.

“Many clients face a huge challenge fending off cybersecurity dangers day-in and day-out while dealing with tight budgets and skills gaps,” said Robert Fitzgerald, Arcas’ founder and CEO. “We founded Arcas with a goal of helping these clients build robust, agile cybersecurity programs and roadmaps to mitigate and manage risk. And now in partnership with GreenPages, we look forward to creating one of the most robust next-gen cybersecurity services portfolios in the industry.”

In addition to cybersecurity services, GreenPages also offers infrastructure modernization and automation; cloud transformation and FinOps; networking; modern workspace; carrier; and managed services.

In December, 2020, GreenPages completed a recapitalization with Abry Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm that has helped the company fuel market innovation and accelerate its aggressive growth goals.

GreenPages is an innovative, digital-first IT and cybersecurity firm that plans, implements, and manages secure, high-performance digital operating environments for leading companies nationwide. It is uniquely positioned with extensive technology expertise in security and cloud to deliver complete infrastructure solutions that enable companies to drive business outcomes and compete in the digitally-driven economy. www.greenpages.com

