Tenable Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Added 571 new enterprise platform customers and 140 net new six-figure enterprise platform customers in the fourth quarter.
  • Fourth quarter revenue of $184.6 million, up 24% year-over-year; Full year revenue of $683.2 million, up 26% year-over-year.
  • Fourth quarter calculated current billings of $238.9 million, up 23% year-over year; Full year calculated current billings of $776.9 million, up 26% year-over-year.
  • Full year net cash provided by operating activities of $131.2 million; Unlevered free cash flow of $128.1 million.

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (“Tenable”) (Nasdaq: TENB), the Exposure Management company, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“We are very pleased with our Q4 results as we exceeded our expectations on the top and bottom line,” said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. “We are seeing incredible traction with Tenable One, which helps customers understand and reduce risk across the interconnected attack surface. Product innovation, coupled with continued focus on financial performance, including strong free cash flow generation, position us well in this fluid market.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $184.6 million, a 24% increase year-over-year.
  • Calculated current billings was $238.9 million, a 23% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP loss from operations was $14.1 million, compared to a loss of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $19.9 million, compared to $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP net loss was $21.5 million, compared to a loss of $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $0.19, compared to a loss per share of $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $14.2 million, compared to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.12, compared to $0.05 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $31.9 million, compared to $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Unlevered free cash flow was $32.1 million, compared to $22.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $683.2 million, a 26% increase year-over-year.
  • Calculated current billings was $776.9 million, a 26% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP loss from operations was $67.8 million, compared to a loss of $41.8 million in 2021.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $67.7 million, compared to $51.0 million in 2021.
  • GAAP net loss was $92.2 million, compared to a loss of $46.7 million in 2021.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $0.83, compared to a loss per share of $0.44 in 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $44.3 million, compared to $38.9 million in 2021.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.38, compared to $0.34 in 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $567.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $512.3 million at December 31, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $131.2 million, compared to $96.8 million in 2021.
  • Unlevered free cash flow was $128.1 million, compared to $95.2 million in 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 and Recent Business Highlights

  • Added 571 new enterprise platform customers and 140 net new six-figure customers.
  • Ranked number one in Worldwide 2021 market share for device VM by IDC for the fourth consecutive year in their Worldwide Device Vulnerability Market Shares, 2021: The Stakes are High, doc #US48506622 December 2022 report.
  • Introduced Tenable.ad Secure Relay enhancing identity security capabilities for cloud and hybrid environments.
  • Enhanced CSPM capabilities with Tenable.cs including expanded reporting and policy coverage to deliver more protection against cloud misconfigurations.
  • Formed the Tenable Research Alliance Program for vulnerability intelligence sharing to help open source communities create a more secure software supply chain, which included inaugural members AlmaLinux, Canonical, CIQ, GreyNoise and TuxCare.
  • Issued Tenable Research on telemetry findings on Log4j remediation rates and challenges.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, we currently expect:

  • Revenue in the range of $186.0 million to $188.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $9.0 million to $10.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $3.0 million to $4.0 million, assuming interest expense of $7.5 million and a provision for income taxes of $2.1 million.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.02 to $0.03.
  • 120.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

For the year ending December 31, 2023, we currently expect:

  • Calculated current billings in the range of $915.0 million to $925.0 million.
  • Revenue in the range of $800.0 million to $810.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $86.0 million to $91.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $63.0 million to $68.0 million, assuming interest expense of $31.3 million and a provision for income taxes of $9.3 million.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.52 to $0.56.
  • 122.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Unlevered free cash flow in the range of $175.0 million to $180.0 million.

Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call today, February 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website following the call.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We include these non-GAAP financial measures to present our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional comparison of our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current debt obligations and future financing needs. However, given our debt obligations, non-cancelable commitments and other contractual obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction expenses and costs related to the intercompany transfer of acquired intellectual property.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impacts. In addition, we exclude the tax impact and related costs of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities as well as deferred income tax benefits recognized in connection with acquisitions. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and costs related to intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities.

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenue$184,631  $149,018  $683,191  $541,130 
Cost of revenue(1) 45,240   30,836   154,789   106,396 
Gross profit 139,391   118,182   528,402   434,734 
Operating expenses:       
Sales and marketing(1) 91,311   77,485   349,430   270,158 
Research and development(1) 36,911   30,718   143,560   116,432 
General and administrative(1) 25,258   22,846   103,227   89,912 
Total operating expenses 153,480   131,049   596,217   476,502 
Loss from operations (14,089)  (12,867)  (67,815)  (41,768)
Interest income 3,538   282   6,284   606 
Interest expense (6,755)  (3,629)  (19,001)  (7,502)
Other income (expense), net 123   (605)  (4,757)  (1,965)
Loss before income taxes (17,183)  (16,819)  (85,289)  (50,629)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4,304   (5,774)  6,933   (3,952)
Net loss$(21,487) $(11,045) $(92,222) $(46,677)
        
Net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.19) $(0.10) $(0.83) $(0.44)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 112,742   108,235   111,321   106,387 

_______________

(1)        Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2022  2021  2022  2021
Cost of revenue$2,401 $1,110 $8,369 $4,446
Sales and marketing 12,963  7,908  49,383  29,410
Research and development 8,205  5,674  31,499  20,593
General and administrative 7,110  6,380  31,382  24,956
Total stock-based compensation$30,679 $21,072 $120,633 $79,405


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

 December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2022   2021 
Assets    
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$300,866  $278,000 
Short-term investments 266,569   234,292 
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,400 and $524 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 187,341   136,601 
Deferred commissions 44,270   40,311 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,121   60,234 
Total current assets 857,167   749,438 
Property and equipment, net 46,726   36,833 
Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 67,238   59,638 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,495   38,530 
Acquired intangible assets, net 75,376   71,536 
Goodwill 316,520   261,614 
Other assets 38,008   31,230 
Total assets$1,439,530  $1,248,819 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$18,722  $16,254 
Accrued compensation 52,620   54,051 
Deferred revenue 502,115   407,498 
Operating lease liabilities 5,821   2,320 
Other current liabilities 4,882   3,759 
Total current liabilities 584,160   483,882 
Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 162,487   123,387 
Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion) 361,970   364,728 
Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 52,611   55,046 
Other liabilities 7,436   6,463 
Total liabilities 1,168,664   1,033,506 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized, 113,056 and 108,929 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 1,131   1,089 
Additional paid-in capital 1,017,837   869,059 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,351)  (306)
Accumulated deficit (746,751)  (654,529)
Total stockholders’ equity 270,866   215,313 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,439,530  $1,248,819 


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

 Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2022   2021 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(92,222) $(46,677)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Deferred income taxes (2,781)  (10,468)
Depreciation and amortization 22,194   16,170 
Stock-based compensation 120,633   79,405 
Other 5,504   3,915 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (51,256)  (17,228)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,929)  (46,207)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation 409   24,330 
Deferred revenue 132,622   92,486 
Other current and noncurrent liabilities (1,023)  1,039 
Net cash provided by operating activities 131,151   96,765 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment (9,359)  (3,887)
Capitalized software development costs (9,789)  (2,674)
Purchases of short-term investments (266,693)  (282,438)
Sales and maturities of short-term investments 234,569   160,874 
Purchases of other investments (10,000)  (5,000)
Business combinations, net of cash acquired (66,767)  (258,465)
Net cash used in investing activities (128,039)  (391,590)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Payments on term loan (3,750)   
Proceeds from term loan    375,000 
Credit facility issuance costs    (9,348)
Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 14,791   13,736 
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 11,721   18,268 
Other financing activities 556   (10)
Net cash provided by financing activities 23,318   397,646 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,835)  (3,013)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,595   99,808 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 278,271   178,463 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year$300,866  $278,271 


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

RevenueThree Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) 2022  2021  2022  2021
Subscription revenue$166,253 $132,298 $612,510 $476,023
Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 12,485  12,612  50,699  50,333
Professional services and other revenue 5,893  4,108  19,982  14,774
Revenue(1)$184,631 $149,018 $683,191 $541,130

_______________

(1)        Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software (both recognized ratably over the subscription term and upon delivery) and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 95% of revenue in the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Calculated Current BillingsThree Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenue$184,631  $149,018  $683,191  $541,130 
Deferred revenue (current), end of period 502,115   407,498   502,115   407,498 
Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1) (447,863)  (362,496)  (408,443)  (331,462)
Calculated current billings$238,883  $194,020  $776,863  $617,166 

_______________

(1)        Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 includes $0.2 million, $0.9 million and $2.6 million, respectively, related to acquired deferred revenue.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash FlowThree Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net cash provided by operating activities$31,918  $21,972  $131,151  $96,765 
Purchases of property and equipment (4,227)  (916)  (9,359)  (3,887)
Capitalized software development costs(1) (1,011)  (1,876)  (9,789)  (2,674)
Free cash flow(2) 26,680   19,180   112,003   90,204 
Cash paid for interest and other financing costs 5,428   3,214   16,047   4,978 
Unlevered free cash flow(2)$32,108  $22,394  $128,050  $95,182 

________________

(1)        Capitalized software development costs were previously included in purchases of property and equipment.
(2)        Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Employee stock purchase plan activity$5,375  $4,391  $837  $(283)
Acquisition-related expenses (260)  (2,873)  (2,655)  (6,464)
Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers       (838)   
Tax payment on intra-entity asset transfers       (2,697)  (2,808)
Capital expenditures related to new headquarters          (928)

Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2022 were benefited by approximately $8 million from prepayments of software subscription costs, insurance and rent made in December 2021. These prepayments were offset by a benefit of approximately $4 million and $15 million, respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 from similar prepayments made in 2020.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating MarginThree Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Loss from operations$(14,089) $(12,867) $(67,815) $(41,768)
Stock-based compensation 30,679   21,072   120,633   79,405 
Acquisition-related expenses 266   931   2,642   6,901 
Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers       838    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,080   2,743   11,372   6,447 
Non-GAAP income from operations$19,936  $11,879  $67,670  $50,985 
Operating margin(8)% (9)% (10)% (8)%
Non-GAAP operating margin 11%  8%  10%  9%


Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per ShareThree Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net loss$(21,487) $(11,045) $(92,222) $(46,677)
Stock-based compensation 30,679   21,072   120,633   79,405 
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) 531   1,116   2,103   617 
Acquisition-related expenses(2) 266   931   2,642   6,901 
Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers(3)       838    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4) 3,080   2,743   11,372   6,447 
Tax impact of acquisitions(5) 604   (8,877)  (3,703)  (10,560)
Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers(6) 531      2,652   2,808 
Non-GAAP net income$14,204  $5,940  $44,315  $38,941 
        
Net loss per share, diluted$(0.19) $(0.10) $(0.83) $(0.44)
Stock-based compensation 0.27   0.19   1.08   0.75 
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)    0.01   0.02   0.01 
Acquisition-related expenses(2)    0.01   0.02   0.06 
Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers(3)       0.01    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4) 0.03   0.02   0.10   0.06 
Tax impact of acquisitions(5) 0.01   (0.08)  (0.03)  (0.10)
Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers(6) 0.01      0.03   0.03 
Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(7) (0.01)     (0.02)  (0.03)
Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted$0.12  $0.05  $0.38  $0.34 
        
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted 112,742   108,235   111,321   106,387 
        
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 117,546   116,466   117,534   114,825 

________________

(1)        The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.

(2)        The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses is not material.

(3)        The costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulted from our internal restructuring of Cymptom.

(4)        The tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets is included in the tax impact of acquisitions.

(5)        The tax impact of acquisitions in the three months ended December 31, 2022 includes $0.6 million of deferred tax expense related to the Alsid acquisition. The tax impact of acquisitions for the year ended December 31, 2022 includes a deferred tax benefit of $1.2 million related to Alsid and a reversal of the $2.5 million income tax benefit recognized for GAAP purposes related to the partial release of our valuation allowance associated with the Bit Discovery acquisition. The tax impact of acquisitions for the three months ended December 31, 2021 includes a reversal of the $7.9 million income tax benefit recognized for GAAP purposes related to the partial release of our valuation allowance and a $0.9 million benefit related to Alsid. The tax impact of acquisitions in the year ended December 31, 2021 includes a reversal of the $7.9 million income tax benefit recognized for GAAP purposes related to the partial release of our valuation allowance and a $2.6 million benefit related to Alsid.

(6)        The tax impact of the intra-entity transfers are related to current tax expense based on the applicable Israeli tax rates resulting from our internal restructuring of Cymptom in the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and Indegy in the year ended December 31, 2021.

(7)        An adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross MarginThree Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Gross profit$139,391  $118,182  $528,402  $434,734 
Stock-based compensation 2,401   1,110   8,369   4,446 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,080   2,743   11,372   6,447 
Non-GAAP gross profit$144,872  $122,035  $548,143  $445,627 
Gross margin 75%  79%  77%  80%
Non-GAAP gross margin 78%  82%  80%  82%


Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing ExpenseThree Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Sales and marketing expense$91,311  $77,485  $349,430  $270,158 
Less: Stock-based compensation 12,963   7,908   49,383   29,410 
Less: Acquisition-related expenses    119   15   119 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense$78,348  $69,458  $300,032  $240,629 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense % of revenue 42%  47%  44%  44%


Non-GAAP Research and Development ExpenseThree Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Research and development expense$36,911  $30,718  $143,560  $116,432 
Less: Stock-based compensation 8,205   5,674   31,499   20,593 
Less: Acquisition-related expenses    139   46   139 
Non-GAAP research and development expense$28,706  $24,905  $112,015  $95,700 
Non-GAAP research and development expense % of revenue 16%  17%  16%  18%


Non-GAAP General and Administrative ExpenseThree Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
General and administrative expense$25,258  $22,846  $103,227  $89,912 
Less: Stock-based compensation 7,110   6,380   31,382   24,956 
Less: Acquisition-related expenses 266   673   2,581   6,643 
Less: Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers       838    
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense$17,882  $15,793  $68,426  $58,313 
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense % of revenue 10%  11%  10%  11%

The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from OperationsThree Months Ended
March 31, 2023		 Year Ended
December 31, 2023
(in millions)Low High Low High
Forecasted loss from operations$(29.1) $(28.1) $(76.8) $(71.8)
Forecasted stock-based compensation 35.0   35.0   150.5   150.5 
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 3.1   3.1   12.3   12.3 
Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations$9.0  $10.0  $86.0  $91.0 


Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per ShareThree Months Ended
March 31, 2023		 Year Ended
December 31, 2023
(in millions, except per share data)Low High Low High
Forecasted net loss(1)$(36.1) $(35.1) $(102.9) $(97.9)
Forecasted stock-based compensation 35.0   35.0   150.5   150.5 
Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 1.0   1.0   3.1   3.1 
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 3.1   3.1   12.3   12.3 
Forecasted non-GAAP net income$3.0  $4.0  $63.0  $68.0 
        
Forecasted net loss per share, diluted(1)$(0.32) $(0.31) $(0.89) $(0.85)
Forecasted stock-based compensation 0.31   0.31   1.30   1.30 
Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 0.01   0.01   0.03   0.03 
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.03   0.03   0.11   0.11 
Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(2) (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.03)  (0.03)
Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted$0.02  $0.03  $0.52  $0.56 
        
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted 114.0   114.0   115.5   115.5 
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 120.0   120.0   122.0   122.0 

________________
(1)        The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes income tax expense of $3.1 million and $12.4 million in the three months ending March 31, 2023 and year ending December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2)        Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.

Forecasted Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash FlowYear Ended
December 31, 2023
(in millions)Low High
Forecasted net cash provided by operating activities$152.5  $157.5 
Forecasted purchases of property and equipment (6.0)  (6.0)
Forecasted capitalized software development costs (3.0)  (3.0)
Forecasted free cash flow 143.5   148.5 
Forecasted cash paid for interest and other financing costs 31.5   31.5 
Forecasted unlevered free cash flow$175.0  $180.0 