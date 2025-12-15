Tenable Appoints Microsoft Cloud Security Veteran Vlad Korsunsky as Chief Technology Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced it has appointed Vlad Korsunsky as Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director of Tenable Israel. Korsunsky’s arrival marks a significant milestone for Tenable, accelerating the company’s exposure management vision to secure the modern attack surface. As the strategic leader of Tenable’s long-term technology future, Korsunsky will be responsible for the company’s technical vision, platform strategy and innovation, including scaling the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform and advancing the company’s AI strategy. He reports to Tenable co-CEO Steve Vintz and is based at the Tenable Israel Innovation Center in Tel Aviv.

Korsunsky joins Tenable after more than a decade at Microsoft, where he served as the Corporate Vice President of Cloud and Enterprise Security, and was responsible for building and leading the company's global multi-cloud security, enterprise AI security and exposure management businesses. During his tenure, Korsunsky was instrumental in shaping Microsoft's security strategy for AI and driving the creation of disruptive new business lines. Korsunsky has over 25 years of leadership experience in software engineering and cybersecurity.

“Vlad is a visionary technology leader who has operated and succeeded at the highest levels of the industry,” said Vintz. “As we boldly advance our exposure management vision, he is exactly the leader we need to accelerate our platform leadership, especially with rising demand for AI risk management. We’re fortunate to have him driving our technology strategy so we can deliver even greater value to our customers.”

“Tenable is the defining leader in exposure management, with unmatched breadth and depth of coverage, analytics and expertise,” said Korsunsky. “We are uniquely positioned for this moment, where AI is not only reshaping how we work, but also the attack landscape and how it is defended. I’m energized by the opportunity ahead, and I look forward to working with this talented team to deliver solutions and a future that makes a real difference for our customers.”

Korsunsky holds a B.S. in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from Bar-Ilan University and an M.S. in Computer Science from Reichman University.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .