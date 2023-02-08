Full-Year Report 1 Jan – 31 Dec 2022

English Swedish





Higher results for the fourth quarter despite divested operations







Fourth quarter 2022

Net turnover amounted to SEK 10,425 M (8,634), an increase of 21 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 574 M (558).

The higher operational earnings can mainly be attributed to improved access to new cars and growth in the Service Business, which compensated for operations that were divested during the year.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 511 M (447).

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 358 M

(349) and earnings per share to SEK 3.89 (3.60).

(349) and earnings per share to SEK 3.89 (3.60). Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -116 M (347).











Full year 2022

Net turnover amounted to SEK 35,345 M (35,509), which was on a par with last year.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,906 M (2,142).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 2,102 M (1,925) and was positively affected by profit from divestment of operations of SEK 368 M.

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,622 M (1,457) and earnings per share to SEK 17.43 (14.90).

The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.80 per share (8.00) to be paid in four instalments of SEK 2.20.











Attachment