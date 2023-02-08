Genius Group Announces AI Educator Suite with OpenAI GPT-3 & GPT-4 Genie Integration

SINGAPORE, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, announces today the launch of its Genius AI Educator Suite, combining the AI capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-3 and upcoming GPT-4 with the AI capabilities of Salesforce’s Einstein AI to power Genius Group’s AI Genie Virtual Assistant on the Company’s Edtech platform, GeniusU.



The Genius AI Educator Suite will enable GeniusU’s 12,500 partners to:

Provide personalized pathways for students based on their talents, passions, purpose and interests, linked to their assessment results and course progress.



Enable educators to combine their expertise with AI generated content to develop their student pathways on GeniusU to ensure constantly updated, current curriculum.



Link progress data volunteered by students and captured by GeniusU’s Salesforce Einstein AI with GPT-3 & GPT-4’s conversational chatbot and GeniusU’s Genie to develop ‘Personal AI’, where the AI becomes personalized to support each individual student’s lifelong learning journey.



The Genius AI Educator Suite will be launched at the Lifelong Learning Summit on March 2-3, 2023, with an expected 20,000 partners and students attending.

There will also be a preview at the Genius Group Investor Meeting on February 15, 2023, at 4:15 p.m. EST / 5:15 a.m. SGT. The Investor Meeting will livestream the investor call on YouTube on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEjFVU-pIG4

Saranjit Sangar, CEO of GeniusU is leading the tech development initiative and said “Genius Group’s AI Genie has been the central feature of GeniusU since Day One. We have been at the forefront of AI developments and our team has been utilizing GPT-3 for content and development since its launch. With the launch of the Genius AI Educator Suite, we will now be putting advanced AI tools into the hands of our educators.”

“We have enjoyed a long-term relationship with Salesforce, who has highlighted GeniusU as a partnership success story on numerous occasions. Through our ESquare primary and high school, we have also had a long-term partnership with Microsoft through their Imagine Academy Program, teaching students tech and robotics skills. With their support of OpenAI and other AI initiatives, we are excited to now be combining the cutting-edge progress of both companies in advancing the future of AI through APIs that can directly power our AI Genie Virtual Assistant.”

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, added “When we launched Genius Group, we anticipated a day when AI would enable our vision of a personalized, lifelong learning journey guided by a Genie virtual assistant that could direct us to the best next thing to learn, best next person to meet and the best next action to take. Several weeks ago Nisha Talagala declared in Forbes magazine ‘2023 will be the year of AI Education’. We believe she is right, and the future is arriving ahead of schedule.”

“What we believe makes our strategy stand out in the Edtech market is in the concept of ‘Personal AI’ Any user of ChatGPT today, which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3, will know that while the conversation is impressive, ChatGPT does not know your name, where you live, what you want to learn or what you want to achieve. By combining the personal data that students volunteer to us through our quizzes and assessments, with conversational chat and access to all knowledge on the Internet, each student can have their own personal assistant who will know how to answer a question like ‘Who should I meet when I’m in New York?’ or ‘What’s the best job or business that would suit me?’ or ‘Who should I hire as my COO?’”

“While this will not occur overnight, our Genius AI Educator Suite is our next important step forward. The landscape is moving fast, and we don’t think anyone will be talking about GPT-3 a year from now, as it is scheduled to be replaced by GPT-4. We’re committed to keep up with this exponential growth in what we believe will be an education revolution,” added Hamilton.

When asked how AI will impact education, ChatGPT, powered by GPT-3, replied:

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize the education sector in several ways:

Personalized learning: AI can analyze individual student data and provide personalized recommendations for learning, helping students learn at their own pace. Automated grading and feedback: AI algorithms can grade assignments and provide feedback to students in real-time, allowing teachers to spend more time on other tasks. Interactive virtual tutors: AI-powered virtual tutors can interact with students and provide personalized feedback, making learning more engaging and effective. Improved accessibility: AI-powered technologies can make education more accessible to students with disabilities, helping to bridge the digital divide. Enhanced research: AI can assist educators and researchers in analyzing large datasets, making it easier to identify patterns and draw insights that can inform teaching and learning.



Overall, AI has the potential to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of education while also making it more accessible and engaging for students.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 4.3 million users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

Genius Group has identified five technology growth drivers of which AI is one:





