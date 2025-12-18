Genius Group Engages DLA Piper as Advisor on Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Dual Listing.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that it has appointed DLA Piper as advisor on the Company’s application for a dual listing on Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Following the Company’s Board of Directors approval on August 8, 2025 to pursue a dual listing on an Asia Pacific exchange to enhance shareholder value and accessibility, the Company has been investigating potential stock exchanges, resulting in a shortlist of three exchanges in Australia (ASX), South Korea (KRX) and Hong Kong (HKEX).

From the shortlist, the Company has selected the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as its preferred venue for a secondary listing as it offers the most direct, streamlined pathway for an NYSE Amex listed company like Genius Group to access a deep Asia-Pacific investor base, while maintaining the Company’s primary U.S. listing.

ASX has an established framework for US listed companies seeking a dual listing, utilising CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs). CDIs allow investors to trade on ASX the economic interest in GNS shares that remain registered in the US market, providing seamless access to Genius Group shares for Asia Pacific investors through local brokers, clearing, settlement, and custodial infrastructure.

The appointment of DLA Piper marks the next phase of the dual listing process, whereby DLA Piper will prepare and lodge an In Principle Advice Application on behalf of the Company with ASX within the next 45 days. The Company expects the dual listing process, if successful, to take approximately four months to complete. The dual listing is subject to the approval of ASX.

DLA Piper is an international law firm with offices in over 40 countries across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The Company is working directly with DLA Piper’s Australia Securities & Public Company Advisory practice, which has supported numerous clients on dual listing on ASX, structuring CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), and related regulatory compliance matters related to dual listings.

Roger James Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said “We have been seeking a suitable stock exchange for a secondary listing of Genius Group for some time, and we are pleased to have identified ASX as our primary choice. With over 2,000 listed entities and over US$3 billion in daily trading volume, it is the ideal exchange for an international, Asia Pacific based education company like Genius Group. Multiple companies have already experienced success with dual listings between ASX and US stock exchanges for the benefit of their shareholders, and we look forward to being a part to this group.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

