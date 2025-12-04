Genius Group Increases Bitcoin Treasury by 30% from 138 to 180 BTC and Books $1 Million Profit from BTC Transactions in Q4 2025.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that between November 21, 2025 and December 3, 2025, the Company purchased a total of 42 Bitcoin at an average cost of $89,700, increasing its Bitcoin Treasury by 30% from 138 BTC to 180 BTC, while also booking $1 million profit from its recent sales and purchases of BTC.

The Company previously announced on October 11, 2025 that it had reduced its Bitcoin Treasury to 138 BTC by selling 62 BTC. These were sold at an average price of $108,000. The $0.8 million in gains subsequently made by repurchasing 42 BTC at $89,700 will be booked as profit. Combined with the $0.2 million in profit from the 62 BTC sold in October by the Company, the Company achieved $1.0 million in cumulative realized profit from its treasury operations in Q4 2025.

In addition, the Company reduced its debt by $1.5 million, from $9.4 million to $7.9 million in flexible-term debt that can be repaid at any time with no penalty. It has also had all liens on its assets from previous debt arrangements by third parties released.

As per Genius Group’s October announcement, the Company chose to adjust its treasury operations in light of the market conditions at the time and had revised its strategy to minimize dilution of shares and reduce debt by utilizing a portion of its Bitcoin and cash reserves to cover short term cash requirements for acquisitions, to pay down debt and to provide reserves for future share buybacks. The Company will proceed with future deployment of funds between Bitcoin purchases, paying down debt and share buybacks with an ongoing view of continuing to maximise shareholder value whilst building the performance and profitability of its core operations.

Gaurav Dama, CFO of Genius Group, said “We have taken prudent steps in recent months to navigate the fluctuations in Bitcoin’s price, realizing significant gains for the Company and our shareholders despite the volatility in the markets. We will continue to follow a strategy that maximizes strength to our balance sheet in the coming months.”

