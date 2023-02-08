Spinach® Becomes the Number One Edible Brand in January¹

Spinach® gummies, known for incredible flavors and quality, are winning with adult consumers in the Canadian market

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that its award-winning gummies portfolio under the Spinach® brand has become the top-selling edible brand in Canada, capturing 15.8%1 market share of the total edibles category in January 2023.



Since launching in 2021, Spinach’s® portfolio of edibles under both SOURZ by Spinach™ and Spinach FEELZ™ have quickly risen to become the most popular edibles in Canada. These cannabis edibles deliver bold fruit flavor in a distinctive “S” shaped gummy with a sour and sweet flavor profile, featuring proprietary flavor-masking technology.

“Spinach® gummies were designed to enhance the experiences people share with their friends and they’ve changed the game in the edibles category,” said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. “We are thrilled that our gummies have become favored by so many adult consumers, and we thank them for showing brand loyalty and enthusiasm for our products. We remain committed to quality, R&D, and breakthrough product development, and look forward to bringing more innovative and differentiated products to the market under the Spinach® brand.”

“Our strategy has always been to develop a best-in-class portfolio of disruptive branded products that we can launch in new markets as cannabis regulations open globally,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos. “Our Spinach® gummies achieving #1 market share in Canada in January1 is validation of our innovation and marketing capabilities and encourages us as we prepare to further expand our portfolio of borderless products.”

SOURZ by Spinach™ cannabis edibles are available in a variety of flavors and cannabinoid ratios:

Peach Orange (1:1 THC:CBD) 10mg THC & 10mg CBD per package

Blue Raspberry Watermelon (Indica) 10mg THC per package

Strawberry Mango (Sativa) 10mg THC per package

Cherry Lime (Hybrid) 10mg THC per package

Tropical Triple Berry (Hybrid, 1:2 THC:CBD) 10mg THC & 20mg CBD per package



Spinach’s® gummy portfolio also includes rare cannabinoids under the Spinach FEELZ™ brand in the following flavors and cannabinoid ratios:

CHILL BLISS Pineapple Starfruit (2:1 THC:CBG) 10mg THC & 5mg CBG per package

DEEP DREAMZ Blueberry Pomegranate (2:1 THC:CBN) 10mg THC & 5mg CBN per package

DAY TRIP Mango Lime (1:3 THC:CBC) 10mg THC & 30mg CBC per package



The Spinach® gummies are imaginative and delicious edibles made to delight the senses – perfect for sharing with friends. For more information and availability, please visit: https://spinachcannabis.com.

1 HiFyre Retail Analytics – National Edibles Retail Dollar Sales by Brand in Canada - January 1, 2023 to January 31, 2023.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

