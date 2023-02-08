English Finnish Swedish

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 8 February 2023 at 3 PM (EET)



Inside Information: Nexstim Plc’s change negotiations have been completed

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that its change negotiations have been completed.

The Company announced on January 9, 2023 the start of change negotiations concerning all personnel and all personnel groups in Finland as part of the Nexstim Group global restructuring programme. Nexstim Group was aiming to reach up to EUR 0.6 million annual savings from its global operations in 2023.

The change negotiations have now been completed and as a result, the company is able to restructure into a global process organization, serving its customers in a better and more efficient manner and providing its shareholders with long-term shareholder value growth. As a result of the change negotiations, there will be no layoffs.

The Company estimates that with the savings measures, it will reach approximately EUR 0.6 million in savings in 2023. Implementation of the savings program will begin immediately.

