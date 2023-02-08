Nextech AR to Present Its Generative AI, 3D Model & AR Navigation Tech Thursday, February 9 At The VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions Corp . (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), an Augmented Reality, Metaverse Company and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major ecommerce retailers and brands announced today that the Company will present at the OTC VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 9, 2023.

Nextech AR Solutions invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend CEO Evan Gappelberg’s real-time, interactive presentation, showcasing Nextech’s generative AI, 3D modelling and AR wayfinding technologies. By leveraging AI, Nextech believes it has a competitive advantage in the $100billion 3D model for the e-commerce market. The Company is able to quickly, easily, and affordably create vast quantities and varieties of 3D assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision.

DATE: Thursday, February 9, 2023

TIME: 12:00pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3IWUew5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

The company has issued 400,000 3-year stock options under its stock option plan, at an exercise price of .80/share.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, “ARway” as a standalone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech AR announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

