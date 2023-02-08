English Finnish Swedish

Company Announcement, Inside Information, Helsinki, 8 February 2023 at 5 PM (EET)



Inside Information: Nexstim Plc applies for delisting regarding the secondary listing of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

Nexstim Plc shares will be traded solely on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the trading code: NXTMH (ISIN code: FI4000506811)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (“Nasdaq FN GM Sweden”).

When adopting the decision on applying for the delisting, the Board of Directors considered the development of trading since the company listed its shares on Nasdaq FN GM Sweden in 2014, noting the low level of trading volumes as well as the small number of current shareholders holding their shares through Euroclear Sweden AB. The Company has also considered the additional costs related to maintaining this secondary listing for a company of its size as well as the administrative burden of complying with the listing rules of another market in addition to its home market in Finland.

The Company wants to remind Nexstim’s shareholders holding their shares through Euroclear Sweden AB that even while the listing of Nexstim’s shares on Nasdaq FN GM Sweden will be discontinued, such shareholders can continue trading in the Company’s shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland by first arranging for the cross-border settlement of their shares into the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. In order to effectuate such cross-border settlement, the shareholders should contact their respective custodian or Nexstim’s Issuing Agent Aqurat Fondkommission AB (info@aqurat.se) for more information.

The last day of trading on Nasdaq FN GM Sweden is expected to be April 15, 2023. More information about the delisting will be provided once Nasdaq Sweden has decided on the application.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Erik Penser Bank.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment